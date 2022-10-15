Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BVH. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $235.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

