Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $454.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.43 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Carriage Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

