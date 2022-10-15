Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $571.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

