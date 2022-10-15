Bailard Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $1,759,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

