Bailard Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.08% of Aviat Networks worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNW. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

AVNW stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.