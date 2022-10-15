Bailard Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $223.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.23. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

