Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 325 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period.

NYSE A opened at $125.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

