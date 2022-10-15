J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

