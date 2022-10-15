J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 44.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 919,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,896,000 after buying an additional 280,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 68.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,942,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

