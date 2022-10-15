J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,779 shares of company stock worth $99,942,713 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Get Rating

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

