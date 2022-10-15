Versor Investments LP Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NiSource by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.