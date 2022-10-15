J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %

Sysco stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

