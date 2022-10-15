Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,265 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $152,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $9,681,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

