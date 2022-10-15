J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.