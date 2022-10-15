Bailard Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 19.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 17.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Preformed Line Products

In related news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.