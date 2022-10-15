Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.29. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

