Bailard Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

