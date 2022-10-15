Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 11,617 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFM opened at $4.87 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

