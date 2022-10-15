Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 11,617 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:MFM opened at $4.87 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.