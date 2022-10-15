Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $240,547,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $199.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,321.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.