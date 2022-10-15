Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 276,113 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 51.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 380,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

