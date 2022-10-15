Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE LHX opened at $218.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

