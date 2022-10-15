Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $373.00.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,039 shares of company stock worth $980,375. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

