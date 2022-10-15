Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,710 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,495,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.