Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHY. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

DHY stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

