Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Trading Down 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $118.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

