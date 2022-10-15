Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.