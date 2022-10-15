Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $543,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $651,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

