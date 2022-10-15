Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

