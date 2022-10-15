Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $139.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

