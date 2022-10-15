Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHD. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $11.21 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.