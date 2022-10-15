Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 11,637 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HIO opened at $3.62 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

