Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 63.8% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 340,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,924,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

