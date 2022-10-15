Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 4.7 %

ROST opened at $81.45 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

