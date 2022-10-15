Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 11,521 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $93,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSM opened at $5.74 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

