Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 818 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

