Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

