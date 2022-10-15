Stifel Nicolaus Cuts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $211.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.
IDEX Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $197.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
