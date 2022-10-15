Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

INTC stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

