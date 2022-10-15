Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 10,289 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 585,840 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 33.9% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $9.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

