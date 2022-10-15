Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in EQT by 125.7% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

EQT Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

