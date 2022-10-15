Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 518,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 91,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 81,855 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

DMO opened at $10.58 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

