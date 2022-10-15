Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,307,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,503,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

