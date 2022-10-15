Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,015 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EVN opened at $9.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
