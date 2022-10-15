Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $964,000 Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 673,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 160,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 180,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

