Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,306 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 163.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $237.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

