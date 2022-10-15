Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

