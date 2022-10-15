Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 52.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

FTV opened at $58.87 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

