Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth $1,332,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX opened at $2.46 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

