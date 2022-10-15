Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $299,619,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 752,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,226,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,805,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.94. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

