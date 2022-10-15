Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,625,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,384,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

